Kotoko players urged to honor Nana Pooley’s memory with strong performances

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum believes that securing the Ghana Premier League title would be the perfect tribute to Nana Pooley, the devoted fan who was tragically murdered during their match against Nsoatreman FC in early February.

After weeks of football suspension, Kotoko resumed training on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at the Adako Jachie training grounds.

Speaking to his players, Ogum urged them to channel their efforts into honouring Pooley’s memory on the pitch. Kotoko are currently top of the table but level on points with second-placed Bibiani GoldStars.

“It’s unfortunate, but we must honour him by putting our best into every training session and match. We owe it to him, and I believe we are ready to do that,” Ogum said.

He acknowledged the pain of Pooley’s passing but emphasized that a strong push for the league title would be the best way to pay homage to his unwavering support.

“It won’t be easy to move on, but the best way we can truly honour him is by working hard, winning games, and ultimately securing the league title in his memory. Let’s stay united, stay focused, and get the results,” he added.

Kotoko are expected to decide on Monday, February 24, 2025, whether to resume participation in the Ghana Premier League.