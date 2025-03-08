Kotoko promote teen sensation Isaka Abdul for Legon Cities clash

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has called up 17-year-old striker Isaka Abdul to the first team ahead of their Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The young forward has been in superb form, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in the Ashanti Regional Division Three League.

His movement and finishing ability have drawn comparisons to former Kotoko star Frank Mbella Etouga.

Ogum praised the teenager’s talent and reaffirmed the club’s commitment to nurturing young players.

“I know how much this opportunity means to the young man,” Ogum told scasantekotoko.com. “Isaka has proven to be a very talented footballer with the determination to succeed. Fortunately for him, as coaches, we are always ready to provide the right guidance to aid his development. But credit must go to the Youth Team coaches, who have done an incredible job. This opportunity is not to put pressure on him but to help him understand what it means to play for Kotoko.”

Isaka becomes the fifth youth player to earn a place in Ogum’s squad this season, following Jordan Amissah, Vitus Avoka, Godfred Kodua, and Solomon Kwaku Sah.

Kotoko are hoping for a win on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the league title.