Kotoko receive GHS 20k reward from StarLife and Star Assurance for winning league

Asante Kotoko has been awarded GHS 20,000.00 by StarLife and Star Assurance for winning this season’s Ghana Premier League.

After being crowned champions management, led by Nana Yaw Amponsah, and the playing body were at Starlife Assurance's headquarters to present the trophy to their sponsors.

Mrs Kakra Duffour Nyarko, CEO of Starlife Assurance, expressed her delight at the club breaking the eleven-year jinx.

“It’s really befitting that you have climaxed your 87th anniversary with these beautiful twins and we are extremely happy to receive this prestigious trophy. We know that this is just the beginning but we encourage you to win more laurels in the coming years," she said.

"You are pacesetters in Ghana football and we looking forward to adding value and also pushing the collaboration so that we can increase our support for the club," he added.

Kotoko entered a partnership deal with StarLife and Star Assurance last year.

The Porcupine Warriors ended the season with a 1-1 draw against Accra Lions on Saturday.