Kotoko receive injury boost as Rashid Nortey returns

Asante Kotoko has received a significant injury boost with the return of midfielder Rashid Nortey.

The 27-year-old, who had been sidelined since February due to an injury, has recovered and is now available to play for the team again.

“He’s doing good, he started training last Thursday, he’s doing great, hopefully, he will feature in the next game,” a source told Ghana Sports Page.

The former Medeama SC captain has been on the sidelines after featuring in Kotoko's stalemate against Nsoatreman. He has since then missed seven games for the team.

Nortey joined the Porcupines in January and has made just five appearances while scoring one goal. He will be aiming to get the nod again as he returns ahead of the team's clash with Berekum Chelsea.

Nortey, however, would have to work hard to reclaim his spot due to the club's managerial changes, which have seen youth coach Abdul Gazale take over following the sacking of Seydou Zerbo.

Asante Kotoko have still not given up their title chase as they sit fifth with 39 points after 25 matches. They trail behind leaders Aduana Stars by five points.