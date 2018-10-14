Kotoko release gate fees for international friendly against SAC FC

Management of Asante Kotoko have released the gate fees for Sunday’s international friendly clash against Save African Child FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupines face off against the Burkinabe Premier League new entrants in Kumasi, and tickets will cost GHc10 at the Centre Line and the Popular Stands, and GHc20 at the VIP.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor’s lads lock horns against the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, at the Kumasi venue on Friday, and the international friendly follows after a 24-hour interval.

The game will be Kotoko’s second international friendly after the 1-1 drawn encounter with Simba FC in Tanzania in August 2018.

It will also be the side’s ninth major friendly game, and the fourth at the Baba Yara Stadium since the Ghana Premier League was suspended in June this year.

Source: asantekotokosc.com