Kotoko reportedly sign promising attacker Mohammed Abdul Rahman

Asante Kotoko have reportedly secured the signing of the talented attacking midfielder and striker, Mohammed Abdul Rahman.

Rahman is said to have committed to a three-year contract with the Porcupines ahead of the upcoming season.

The addition of Rahman comes as a significant boost for Kotoko as they gear up for the season that will start in September.

Rahman’s achievements include playing a pivotal role in Nsoatreman's qualification for the Ghana Premier League last year. He scored 15 goals and contributed 15 assists in 28 starts, earning him 10 MVP awards.

Subsequently, he took his talents abroad, joining Germany's lower-tier side FC BW Feldkirch.

Kotoko are currently in camp preparing for the new season with the Porcupine Warriors set to take on Heart of Lions in their first game in Kumasi.