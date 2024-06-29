Kotoko resume training ahead of Democracy Cup clash with Hearts of Oak

Kotoko have resumed training on Friday, June 28, gearing up for their highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the inaugural Democracy Cup.

Organized by Parliament, this thrilling match is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, July 5, with kick-off scheduled for 6 PM.

The Porcupine Warriors have regrouped after a challenging season and are focused on bouncing back. Despite finishing a disappointing sixth place last season and going winless in their last seven league games, Kotoko are determined to turn things around.

The departure of 21 first-team players has raised concerns about squad depth, but the club is actively working in the transfer market to strengthen their roster ahead of the Democracy Cup clash.

Hearts of Oak narrowly avoided relegation last season with a dramatic comeback victory against Bechem United on the final day. The Phobians are looking to leverage this momentum to secure a win in the Democracy Cup, adding another trophy to their illustrious history and gaining significant bragging rights over their rivals.

Both clubs are eager to start the new season on a high note, making this encounter more than just a battle for silverware. It's a fight for pride and dominance in Ghanaian football. Fans from both sides are expected to turn out in large numbers, creating an electric atmosphere at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With the clock ticking down to kick-off, all eyes will be on the preparations and performances of these two historic clubs. The Democracy Cup promises to be a thrilling spectacle, highlighting the intense rivalry and passion that define Ghanaian football.