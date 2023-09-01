Kotoko schedule high profile friendly matches to wrap up pre-season

Asante Kotoko have planned to intensify their pre-season activities with tough friendly matches before the new season begins.

Following the hiring of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the Porcupine Warriors have been putting a lot of effort into turning around their fortunes after a poor campaign last seaon.

A minimum of three more friendlies will be played by Asante Kotoko before the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on September 15.

Prosper Narteh Ogum's team has played in four test matches so far, drawing 1-1 with Kharis SA, defeating Cornerstone 5-1, going scoreless versus PAC Academy, and defeating Asekem FC 1-0.

The Reds are now anticipated to visit Ejisu Okese Park on Sunday to face Future Stars. On Wednesday, they will face Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani. On September 10, 2023, a match versus Nsoatreman FC is also scheduled for Kumasi.

Kotoko who finished fourth behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United are aiming to achieve improved results in the upcoming season as they prepare to face Heart of Lions in their first game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, September 17.