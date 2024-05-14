Kotoko set to bolster attack with signing of Ivorian midfielder Sylla Mohamed

Asante Kotoko are poised to strengthen their attacking prowess with the acquisition of Ivorian midfielder Sylla Mohamed from RC Abidjan.

The Porcupine Warriors have identified Mohamed as a prolific attacker who can address their goal-scoring challenges.

Throughout the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Kotoko has relied heavily on Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala, who has impressively netted 11 goals. However, the team acknowledges the need for additional firepower to enhance their offensive capabilities.

Currently occupying the 10th position on the league table with 40 points after 29 matches, Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum is determined to rectify their shortcomings for the upcoming season. Despite enduring a tough campaign, the team remains focused on finishing the season on a high note.

The impending arrival of Sylla Mohamed is expected to inject new energy into Kotoko's attacking line-up. Mohamed is viewed as a crucial addition who can significantly contribute to the team's goal-scoring efforts and overall performance.

As Kotoko gear up for the final stretch of the season, anticipation is high for Mohamed's integration into the squad and the impact he will have on the team's fortunes moving forward.