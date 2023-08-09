Kotoko set to extend contract of defender Mubarik Yusif

Asante Kotoko defender Mubarik Yusif is close to extending his stay at the club with a new contract according to reliable sources.

The centre-back has been an essential member of the Porcupine Warriors but would need to have an extension to .be sure of continuing with former Ghana Premier League champions.

Having joined from Asantigold on a three-year deal in 2020, Mubarik's playing time was constrained during the previous season as a result of injuries. Despite these obstacles, he was still able to have a big influence, playing in 16 games and scoring once. He has earned a reputation as a key player for the Kumasi-based team because of his persistent effort and impressive performances.

Mubarik Yusif is held in great regard by Asante Kotoko and its ardent supporter base because of his contributions and persistent dedication. Due to this, the team has offered the seasoned defender, who is now being evaluated at the Black Galaxies camp, a contract extension.

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the recently appointed coach, has been particularly moved by Mubarik's admirable attitude and sees him as a perfect role model as the club leadership works to develop a team for the future.

Mubarik and his representatives will speak with the Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) about the suggested new agreement in the coming weeks. They will decide together whether to extend his contract or see what other options are available to him as a free agent.

Kotoko have began pre-season at Beposo and are making final decisions on their squad before the season begins.