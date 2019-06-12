Kotoko set to invade Karela's camp with double scoop of Diawesie Taylor and Solomon Taylor

Asante Kotoko are set to make a double swoop of Karela United attacking duo Diawisie Taylor and Solomon Taylor.

The pair have been on the radar of the Porcupine Warriors for sometime now as coach C.K Akonnor seeks to start the rebuilding of his team.

The duo have combined well in the GFA Tier I special competition, helping Karela United reach the semi finals of the competition.

Diawisie Taylor has been the main man with 9 goals from 13 games attracting interest from the Porcupine Warriors arch rivals Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, GHANASoccernet.com can report only Dreams FC have officially made an inquiry for the blistering forward.

Asante Kotoko have been outstanding in the Special competition after reaching the semis of both the Tier I and Tier II competition.

With Africa at sight, Akonnor will need the right quality to make another effort an a continental championship bby signing some of the best in the country.

The Reds play Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the semifinal of the teir I competition in Accra.