Kotoko set to return to action after Nana Pooley's funeral

Asante Kotoko have confirmed that they will return to action after the final funeral of staunch supporter Francis Frimpong.

The Kotoko fan sadly passed away after he was stabbed to death during the game against Nsoatreman FC in Nsuatre on February 2, 2025.

Since the unfortunate incident early this month, the club suspended all first team activities in solidarity with the fan, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

However, the team returned to training last week following a series of meetings with the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana Police Service.

"I would like to declare that, based on the happenings, Asante Kotoko shall be ready for action after the burial and final funeral rite of the late Nana Pooley," said the Public Relations Officer of the club, Lawyer Sarfo Duku.

Although, the fans of the club were not consulted before the decision was taken, Sarfo Duku explained the club's stance.

"We have players we have to pay, we have a CAF calendar to meet. The fans are aware of every step we take. They always take part in the meeting with all the stakeholders," he added.

Before arriving at the decision, the club together with Hearts of Oak had released a joint statement requesting the FA to meet a list of reforms proposed.

While some have been met, others, including an autonomous league is yet to be in full swing.