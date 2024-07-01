Kotoko set to sign Sudanese striker Karim Abdelrahman

Asante Kotoko are on the verge of signing Sudanese striker Karim Abdelrahman to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The 19-year-old talent has been recommended by Sudan national team head coach and Asante Kotoko IMC member Kwesi Appiah, according to Brutal TV GH.

Karim Abdelrahman, who started his football career with Al-Merreikh, is the younger brother of Sudan national team and Al Hilal striker Mohammed Karim Abdelrahman.

Despite his age, Karim has already made a name for himself with his impressive physique and versatile skills on the pitch. Described by Sudanese journalist Rahim as "a very promising talent with a strong build, capable of playing with both feet and scoring headers," Karim is seen as a valuable addition to the Porcupine Warriors.

Following a disappointing season that saw Asante Kotoko finish sixth and miss out on silverware, the club is focused on restructuring the squad for the next campaign. As part of their rebuilding efforts, Asante Kotoko has already parted ways with eighteen players. Some of the remaining players may be loaned out, while others will be offered new contracts.

The potential signing of Karim Abdelrahman marks a significant step in Asante Kotoko's efforts to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level in the 2024/25 season. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how the young Sudanese striker integrates into the team and contributes to their success.