Kotoko show interest in former Ashgold midfielder Seth Osei

Asante Kotoko has expressed interest in signing former Ashgold midfielder Seth Osei, also known as "School Boy."

Osei is currently a free agent after his contract with Israeli club Hapoel Kfar Saba F.C. ended. He is expected to arrive in Ghana this week.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has instructed Seth Osei to report to the Adako Jachie training rgounds on Monday for an assessment before an official contract is presented. Osei is expected to arrive in Ghana by the close of this weekend.

Kotoko have recently undergone a significant squad overhaul, offloading 21 players as they prepare for the upcoming season.

After finishing sixth in the last campaign, the club is focused on strengthening its squad to compete more effectively.

The addition of Seth Osei is anticipated to bolster Kotoko's midfield, particularly after the departure of key player Richmond Lamptey. Osei's arrival could provide the creativity and stability needed in the midfield to help Kotoko achieve their goals for the new season.