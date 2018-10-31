Kotoko sign Abass Mohammed, Kwame Bonsu to three-year deals

Kotoko have completed the signing of left wing-back, Abass Mohammed and versatile midfielder, Kwame Bonsu.

Both Abass and Bonsu signed three-year contracts each, having successfully passed their medicals two weeks ago.

The two have been training with Kotoko for weeks now, and their signing is a testimony of coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's confidence in their qualities in his quest to improving the team ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Abass and Bonsu exhibited great qualities on their debuts in the friendly game against the Black Stars, and will be a fantastic addition to the squad already laden with talent.

Abass Mohammed joins as a free agent from Inter Allies after the expiration of his loan spell at Harrisburg City Islanders now Penn FC in Pennsylvania.

Abass featured for the senior national team, the Black Stars, last year in an international friendly against Saudi Arabia.

Kwame Bonsu last played for Gefle IF of Sweden, and also joins the Porcupines as a free agent.

The midfielder also comes with proven quality at both local and international level.

The duo follows Guinean striker, Naby Laye Keita, who also signed a three-year deal with the club on Monday.

Source: asantekotokosc.com