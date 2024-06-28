Kotoko sign Sudanese left-back Esmat Abdulhamid Mohamed on season-long loan

In a strategic move to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, Asante Kotoko hae secured the services of Sudanese left-back Esmat Abdulhamid Mohamed on a season-long loan from Al Hilal Omdurman.

The addition of Esmat Abdulhamid Mohamed is a significant step in Kotoko's ongoing efforts to strengthen their team after a period of substantial squad changes.

The Porcupine Warriors recently offloaded 21 players in a bid to rejuvenate their squad following a sixth-place finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Esmat Abdulhamid Mohamed, known for his solid defensive skills and attacking prowess, is expected to fill the void left by the departure of key players. His arrival comes as the club aims to enhance its defensive capabilities and overall team performance.

The signing of the Sudanese aligns with Kotoko's strategy of incorporating experienced international players into their lineup. With a wealth of experience playing for Al Hilal Omdurman, one of Sudan's top clubs, Esmat is anticipated to make an immediate impact in the Ghana Premier League.

This move is part of a broader effort by Asante Kotoko to compete for titles and meet the high expectations of their supporters.

Esmat Abdulhamid Mohamed's loan deal is seen as a promising step for Kotoko, as they aim to bounce back stronger in the upcoming season. The club's management and fans alike are hopeful that his presence will be instrumental in their quest for laurels.