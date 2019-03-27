Kotoko star Kwame Bonsu pleased to make Ghana debut

Asante Kotoko midfield dynamo Kwame Boateng has disclosed how pleased he was to represent Ghana at the senior level.

Bonsu made his senior debut for the Black Stars on Tuesday when he climbed off the bench to help Ghana beat Mauritania 3-1 in an intentional friendly in Accra.

The 24-year old has seen a meteoric rise in his career since arriving in Ghana from Sweden last year.

"Pleasure serving my country with a great win," he tweeted after the game.

The former IF Gefle player has been a key member of the Porcupine Warriors, helping the club reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in eleven years.

Bonsu will return to Kumasi for club duty on Wednesday ahead of the NC Special Competition, where he could convince coach Kwesi Appiah to hand him another call up ahead of the Nations Cup in June.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin