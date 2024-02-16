Kotoko star Richmond Lamptey reflects on valuable lessons from Black Stars camp

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey, who was part of the Black Stars squad during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, has shared insights into the lessons he learned during his time with the national team.

The former Inter Allies midfielder, was among the three local-based players selected for the final 27-man squad for the tournament.

Despite calls for Lamptey to feature in the tournament coach Chris Hughton did not field him in any of the games.

Even though he did not make an appearance in any of Ghana's three games, Lamptey highlighted the significant takeaways from his experience.

The 26-year-old emphasised the importance of patience in football, noting that rushing can lead to mistakes. Lamptey also mentioned that he learned to elevate the intensity of his play when in possession of the ball.

In a statement to his club, Lamptey expressed, "When I joined the Black Stars camp, I learned so many things. Football is not about rushing; it is about patience. If you rush when playing football, you'll make mistakes. I've also learned that when you are on the ball, your intensity should be high."

The team however failed to win a single game and were ultimately eliminated after finishing third in their group.

Now back with Asante Kotoko, Lamptey aims to apply the lessons he gained from the Black Stars camp to contribute to Kotoko's pursuit of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.