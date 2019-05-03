Kotoko star Sogne Yacouba delighted to make injury return

Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba has expressed delight after returning to training following an injury lay-off.

The Burkinabe attacker has been out since last playing for the club in the CAF Confederation Cup game against Al Hilal in Kumasi.

Yacouba started training on Thursday and he is likely to return to the team for the rest of the GFA Special competition games.

"I am happy to be back though I still feel pain in my ankle. But, I will continue to work hard and see if I can return to full fitness soon," he said.

The 27-year old forward has been linked with several top club on the continent and was close to joining South African side Orlando Pirates, who were reported to have agreed personal terms with the attacker.

The former Stade Malien forward was also a subject of interest for Zambian giants Zesco United, who officially wrote to Kotoko for the strikers availability.

Despite being out for sometime, the Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the Special Competition with Fatawu Safiu grabbing the spotlight.

Yacouba praised his strike partner following his amazing displays in the tournament.

"Fatawu is a player I appreciate a lot, I am always happy when he scores and I hope he'll continue scoring," he revealed.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin