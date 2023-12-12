Kotoko star Steven Mukwala urges fans to trust the process

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Desse Mukwala has called on the club's supporters to trust in the team's abilities as they look to make a strong impression in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled at times this season, but a recent upturn in form has seen them climb to seventh place in the domestic top-flight table. Their latest triumph came in the form of a thrilling 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak, with Mukwala bagging a brace.

The Ugandan striker, who has now scored four goals for Kotoko this term, believes that the team is capable of achieving great things if they continue to work hard and stay focused.

"I will urge the fans to believe in the process," Mukwala said after the game.

Next up for Kotoko is a trip to face Great Olympics, and Mukwala is confident that they can come out on top.

"Since we are winning our games, I think we shall score more than two goals in our next match against Great Olympics," he added.