Kotoko striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu pops on Anderlecht radar

Asante Kotoko striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu has emerged on the radar of Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Local media reports claimed on Thursday that the striker is under consideration after an explosive season with the Ghanaian giants.

Anderlecht are in the market for reinforcement and have reportedly identified the 24-year-old as a potential signing.

It's not clear the veracity of the claims but Safiu's impressing outing for the Porcupine Warriors may have alerted the Belgian side to enquire about his availability.

The striker bagged 10 goals for Kotoko as his side clinched the Special Cup competition in his native country.