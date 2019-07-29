Kotoko striker Abdul Safiu Fatawu to arrive in Ghana today

Asante Kotoko striker Abdul Safiu Fatawu is expected to arrive in the country today, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

The player was on trails with Swedish side Helsingborg but has been recalled by his parent club after the Swedish side offered $15,000 to sign him which the Porcupine Warriors rejected.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that the club had wanted to take him for six months which they offered Asante Kotoko $15,000 and should he impress make an offer of $60,000 to make the deal permanent.

Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko insists is below the player's quality and can only allow the striker to leave when the right offer comes.

“We have asked the player to come back to Ghana because looking at Fatawu’s quality, his pedigree, value, you can’t pay $15000 for him,” Kennedy Boakye Ansah told Oyerepa FM.

“Kotoko deserves better, we don’t think the player deserves that so we have asked the player to come back to Ghana.”

Abdul Fatawu Safiu will join the team as they prepare for the CAF Champions League game against Kano Pillars on August 10.

The former Techiman City striker had a good campaign in the Tier I Special Competition where he scored 10 goals and earned a call up to the Black Stars provisional list for the AFCON.