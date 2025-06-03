Kotoko striker Albert Amoah targets Ghana Premier League Golden Boot with one game to go

Asante Kotoko striker Albert Amoah has thrown himself firmly into contention for the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot after a remarkable hat-trick inspired his side’s 3-1 win over Medeama SC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The forward delivered a clinical performance, scoring all three of Kotoko’s goals to seal victory and move his season tally to 12 â€” just three behind leading scorer Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea.

Amoah struck first from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute to cancel out Medeama’s early lead, followed by a sharp header at the near post in the 40th minute to put Kotoko ahead.

He completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute with another commanding header to wrap up an emphatic individual display.

Speaking post-match, Amoah shared his belief that catching Amankona in the race for the top scorer award is still within reach.

“It is not too late, everything is possible,” he said, noting his strong scoring form. “I scored a hat-trick at Accra Great Olympics, and today too. So now, I have two hat-trick balls at home.”

As Kotoko prepare for their final game of the season away to Vision FC, all eyes will be on Amoah to see if he can continue his late surge and finish the campaign as the league’s top marksman.