Ghana's No. 1

Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku reflects on benefits of playing in the CAF Confederation Cup

Published on: 02 July 2025
Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Opoku is delighted with the team's return to Africa following their qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed a spot in the competition after beating Golden Kick in the final of the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup. Opoku scored a brace in the 2-1 victory at the University of Ghana Stadium last month.

The 26-year-old played in the competition during his first spell with Kotoko but the Kumasi-based giants only managed to reach the group stage.

"Playing in the CAF Confederation Cup boosts your morale and it also helps you as a player to develop well," he told Asante Kotoko media.

"I believe we playing in Africa next season, we as a team will do well and me being a player will help my team achieve what ever goal we set," he added.

Having rejoined the club after a spell abroad with USM Alger and Olympique Club de Khourigba, the experienced forward enumerated the benefits the team will enjoy being in Africa.

"That is the level I want to reach being a player because when you play in Africa, it helps you a lot and even your market value will increase. When you are in town and you talk to people, they tell you I have stopped coming to the stadium but since you have qualified for Africa I will start coming," he continued.

"It is a level that when you play it will help you so one way or the other, it is really going to help we the players and me myself."

 

