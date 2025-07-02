Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku reflects on benefits of playing in the CAF Confederation Cup

Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Opoku is delighted with the team's return to Africa following their qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed a spot in the competition after beating Golden Kick in the final of the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup. Opoku scored a brace in the 2-1 victory at the University of Ghana Stadium last month.

The 26-year-old played in the competition during his first spell with Kotoko but the Kumasi-based giants only managed to reach the group stage.

"Playing in the CAF Confederation Cup boosts your morale and it also helps you as a player to develop well," he told Asante Kotoko media.

"I believe we playing in Africa next season, we as a team will do well and me being a player will help my team achieve what ever goal we set," he added.

Having rejoined the club after a spell abroad with USM Alger and Olympique Club de Khourigba, the experienced forward enumerated the benefits the team will enjoy being in Africa.

"That is the level I want to reach being a player because when you play in Africa, it helps you a lot and even your market value will increase. When you are in town and you talk to people, they tell you I have stopped coming to the stadium but since you have qualified for Africa I will start coming," he continued.

"It is a level that when you play it will help you so one way or the other, it is really going to help we the players and me myself."