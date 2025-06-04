Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku’s Black Stars future depends on Otto Addo – Karim Zito

Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says the decision to keep Kwame Opoku in the Black Stars is entirely up to Ghana head coach Otto Addo.

Opoku started in Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the Unity Cup but was substituted at halftime for Brandon Thomas-Asante, who scored Ghana’s only goal.

The attacker, who has scored 10 goals for Kotoko after joining them in the second half of the season, didn't feature in the third-place playoff against Trinidad & Tobago.

Speaking on Peace FM, Zito clarified that while he supports Opoku, his continued inclusion in the national team is not his call.

“Yes, it depends on the coach,” he said. “After the game, I asked some questions and was told that the players available were the ones used. We don’t know what will happen later or whether Kwame will be invited again.”

Zito also mentioned that players like Abdul Aziz Issah were later given chances, pointing to Addo’s broader strategy.

“I asked why I hadn’t seen Aziz, and they told me he might get an opportunity—and eventually, he did. This is how it is.”

He believes Addo is using the friendlies to assess a wide range of players.

“The coach knows what he is doing. He wants to observe each player, take his notes, and when challenges arise, he’ll know who to turn to.”