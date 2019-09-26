Kotoko striker Sogne Yacouba gutted by omission from squad for Etoile du Sahel clash

Forward Sogne Yacouba has expressed disappointment after he was omitted from the Asante Kotoko squad travelling to Tunisia for the CAF Champions League game against Etoile Du Sahel.

Yacouba, who was the star of the the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup last season was reported have been dropped because of injury.

But the Burkinabe attacked has refuted such claims insisting he is very fit.

"I am very fit and do not know why i was dropped from the squad to Tunisia, the coach named his squad and I wasn't part of it," Yacouba told Kumasi FM.

"The coach did not give any reason for axing me from the squad."

"You cannot assess me with just ten minutes of play against Etoile du Sahel.''

The Porcupine Warriors hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Kumasi and will have to avoid a heavy defeat to progress to the next stage of the competition.