Kotoko striker Sogne Yacouba leaves Burkina Faso for Ghana to join teammates

Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba will join his teammates today after leaving Burkina Faso in the early hours of Friday morning.

The in-form striker has been in his native of Burkina Faso for the last two weeks, where it is believed he was sorting out some family issues.

The 26 year old is set to rejoin the club as they continue preparations for the CAF Confederations Cup, which will begin in a fortnight time.

Asante Kotoko will host the winner of the Cameroonian cup match between Edding FC and Lion Blesse on November 28th in Kumasi.

Yacouba Sogne has been in phenomenal form for the Reds since arriving at the club, scoring in very important matches for the club.

The Kumasi based outfit are Ghana's sole representatives in Africa despite the suspension of all domestic competition.

Kotoko are representing Ghana as holders of the MTN FA Cup.

The Ghanaian giants best performance in the Confederations Cup was reaching the finals in the maiden edition against bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak. A game they lost on penalties after two legs.

