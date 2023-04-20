Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala declared fit to face Aduana

Asante Kotoko Communications and Brands Manager David Obeng Nyarko has confirmed that Stephen Mukwala will play against Aduana Stars despite suffering an injury in their previous match against Berekum Chelsea.

Having suffered a heavy defeat to Chelsea last Friday, the Porcupine Warriors are hoping to bounce back as they lock horns with the league leaders on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Ugandan forward who was a doubt after limping off in the 49th minute has now been declared fit and will aim to increase his goal tally as he eyes the top scorer award.

“Mukwala will be ready for this weekend and that is for sure. He sustained an injury in our game against Berekum Chelsea but the technical team took a precautionary decision to sub him off early but he is back” he said.

Mukwala has been brilliant for Kotoko this season, despite the club's struggles in the Ghana Premier League, scoring 10 league goals.

In the top scorers' race, he faces competition from Mezack Afriyie, Hafiz Konkoni, and Abednego Tetteh.

Kotoko are currently fifth on the table with 39 points after 26 matches.