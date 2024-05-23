Kotoko striker Steven Desse Mukwala included in Uganda's squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Desse Mukwala has been named in coach Paul Put's 27-man squad for Uganda’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Botswana and Algeria.

The Cranes of Uganda will face Botswana on June 7 and then take on Algeria on June 10, 2024. These matches mark the team's return to the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, for the first time since 2019.

Mukwala has been in stellar form for the Porcupine Warriors, despite the club's inconsistent performance in the Ghana Premier League. The forward has been Kotoko's leading scorer, netting 12 goals and providing 2 assists in 25 games. His outstanding performances have earned him a spot in the national squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers next month.

Mukwala was also part of the Uganda squad that faced the Black Stars in March, where he successfully converted a penalty to help the Cranes secure a 2-2 draw against Ghana. Uganda is yet to win a game in Group F, having recorded one loss and one draw in their first two matches.

The team is scheduled to enter a residential camp on May 30, 2024, to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers. Below is the confirmed list of players selected by coach Paul Put.

With Mukwala's inclusion, the Cranes hope to strengthen their attack and improve their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Fans are eagerly anticipating the matches, hoping for strong performances and positive results.

Goalkeepers

Isima Bid Rashid Watenga (Lamontville Golden Arrows FC, South Africa) Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces FC, Ethiopia) Crispus Kusiima (Kitara FC, Uganda) Braddy Jeans Wokorach (SC Villa, Uganda)

Defenders

Elvis Bwomono (St. Mirren FC, Scotland) Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda) Isaac Muleme (FK Victoria Zizkov, Czech Republic) Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell FC, Scotland) Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (MFK Vyskov, Czech Republic) Nicholas Mwere (BUL FC, Uganda) Timothy Denis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel) Capradossi Elio (Calcio Lecco FC, Italy) Halidi Lwaliwa (FK Bregainica Stip, North Macedonia)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania) Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin FC, USA) Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda) Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA FC, Uganda) Ibrahim Kasule (New York Red Bull II, USA) Travis Mutyaba (Zamalek SC, Egypt)

Forwards

Steven Dese Mukwala (Asante Kotoko FC, Ghana) Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu (Port Vale, England) Denis Omedi (Kitara FC, Uganda) Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC, Uganda) Fahad Aziz Bayo (MFK Vyskov, Czech Republic) Rogers Kassim Mato (Brera Strumica) Patrick Jonah Kakande (SC Villa, Uganda) Umar Lutalo (SC Villa, Uganda) Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda)