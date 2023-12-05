Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala aims to surpass last season's goal tally

Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Desse Mukwala has disclosed that his target is to score more than the 11 goals he netted last season.

The Ugandan has started to find his mojo after a dry start to the season. His goal secured Kotoko their third consecutive win when they hosted Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday.

The 24-year-old was also on target when in their matchday 12 win over Legon Cities and also provided an assist in that game.

Mukwala has scored three goals in the premier league this season and hopes to exceed the 11 he netted last season. He told Nana Darkwa Gyasi: “Basically, this season I hope to score more than I scored last season. That’s my target”

Kotoko and Hearts of Oaks will lock horns at the Baba Yara Stadium for the major highlight of matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

By Suleman Asante