Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala delighted with match-winning brace against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala expresses his satisfaction with his contribution to the team's recent victory over Hearts of Oak.

Mukwala netted twice in their 2-0 triumph in the Ghana Premier League encounter, securing all three points for the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite the team's inconsistent performance, this victory marks their consecutive win against Hearts, with the Ugandan player tallying four goals against the Accra-based side.

"I'm very delighted, and you know what it means winning at Baba Yara against our rivals Hearts of Oak. I'm really happy. I know the fans, players, and the technical team are all happy," Mukwala remarked.

Regarding his goals, Mukwala elaborated on his tactical approach: "That was a tactical approach. They were two players defending against me so I had to distance myself from them, though they didn't know the position I was in. With the second goal, it was just an instinct. I saw him coming full out so I had to reduce my speed; that's how I was able to score."

The victory elevates Kotoko to ninth place on the league table, while Hearts of Oak finds themselves in 15th position, just two points above the relegation zone.