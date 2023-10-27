Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala embraces healthy competition with Kalo Ouattara

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has expressed his welcome of the competition from fellow striker Kalo Ouattara, describing it as a "healthy" rivalry.

Ouattara after joining the Porcupine Warriors from Berekum Chelsea has established himself as a key player scoring crucial goals to revive the team's lost form.

Despite facing challenges early in the season and witnessing Mukwala is appreciative of the competitive spirit that Ouattara brings to the team.

"He is an amazing striker as well. Always a team has to be with competition which is healthy, so I think our competition is really healthy," he told Kotoko media.

Mukwala highlighted the positive aspect of competition, where both players can step in when needed, saying, "If I'm not in good shape, he is ready to deliver for the team. If he's not in good shape, I think I can also play that part, so basically it has been a good healthy competition."

As Kotoko prepares to face Bechem United, they currently hold the seventh position in the league standings, while Bechem is situated 13th out of the 18 teams in the league.