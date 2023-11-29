Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala expresses delight after FA Cup win over Nations FC

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Desse Mukwala has expressed joy after helping his team clinch an impressive win over Nations FC in Round 64 of the Ghana FA Cup competition.

In a commanding performance on Tuesday, the Porcupine Warriors secured a notable 4-2 victory over local rivals Nations FC, advancing to the next round of the competition.

Kotoko quickly established dominance with a remarkable 3-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes, showcasing a formidable start to the game. Sustaining their momentum throughout, they clinched a well-deserved spot in the Round of 32.

A standout contributor to the team's success, Mukwala played a significant role in guiding his side to victory. Involved in all four goals, the forward showcased his prowess by scoring twice and providing two crucial assists.

Expressing his joy after the game, the Ugnadan forward took to social media, stating, "Gradually rising the momentum. Keep the focus."

With the Cup triumph behind them, the Ghanaian giants will now shift their attention to the upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture against Berekum Chelsea, aiming to maintain their positive momentum in the domestic league.