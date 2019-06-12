Kotoko sweat over the fitness of star man Songne Yacouba ahead of Hearts cracker

Kotoko face an anxious wait over the fitness of star striker Songne Yacouba ahead of the Tier 1 semi-final clash against rivals Hearts of Oak.

The 27-year-old is yet to start group training since he picked up an injury in the Otumfuo Cup win over Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa.

The Burkinabe has been restricted to personal training at the team's camp in Asante Mampong.

Yacouba missed the side's matches in the Tier 11 competition against Real Tamale United, Nkoranza Warriors and Berekum Arsenal.

It's unclear if he will be passed fit for the crunch semi-final tie against Hearts of Oak at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday.