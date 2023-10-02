Kotoko tactician Prosper Ogum aims to instill confidence in ‘immature’ signings

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has revealed that he will work on his inexperienced young signings to improve on their confidence.

Ogum, who is a firm believer in the youth has brought in some lads on his arrival as Kotoko coach for his second spell.

Teenagers, Somuah Sarpong and Peter Acquah have been given opportunities by the coach but these players have been exposed by their immaturity.

Ogum has admitted he has to work on these lads to get the best out of them.

He told StarTimes: “It’s inexperience. They are not mature in the game. From Division 2 coming in, it will take time. It will take some games for them to understand the premiership and for them to be very confident.

“So, it’s my duty as a coach to instill that confidence in them. The way I approach them at training, at games will give them that confidence and with time, they will get better.”

Kotoko are away to Accra Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante