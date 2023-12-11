Kotoko technical director Kwesi Appiah aims for Ghana Premier League triumph

Asante Kotoko's technical director Kwesi Appiah, has expressed his desire for the club to win this season's Ghana Premier League.

However, he noted that the team's primary focus is on building a solid foundation under the guidance of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

In an interview, Appiah stated to Ghanasportspage, "I wish Kotoko could win the league but it depends on the strictness of the team now. Prosper Narteh Ogum started with an entirely new team and to get the players to play as a team takes time."

"The most important thing is to try and win the league, as Otumfour said. If he [Ogum] wins the league it’s a bonus but if he doesn’t, we have to exercise patience and give him some time," Appiah, who is also a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), added.

Kotoko are currently placed seventh on the table with 22 points, following their narrow 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The team will face Real Tamale United in their next game as they look to make it five consecutive wins in the league.