Kotoko technical director Kwesi Appiah praises players pre-season training efforts

Asante Kotoko technical director has expressed his contentment with the team's training as they gear up for the new season scheduled to start in September.

Under the guidance of Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has returned to the club as part of the four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC), the playing body has diligently participated in a series of training sessions.

Appiah, who has closely observed these training sessions, commended the players for their dedicated efforts and aggressiveness on the field.

Appiah's optimism stems from the players' determination during training, and he hopes that their spirited approach in practice will translate into impressive performances during their matches in the upcoming campaign.

He stated, "I have seen the aggressiveness during the training and I am impressed." Appiah emphasized the importance of carrying this intensity into actual matches, saying, "However, we are looking forward to seeing it in matches. We have total belief in you, and we hope that you end the season very well."

Notably, Asante Kotoko have bolstered the quality of their playing body with the addition of Andrews Ntim, Nanabayin Amoah, and Yahaya Dawuni. These acquisitions are expected to contribute significantly to the team's overall strength and competitiveness.

Asante Kotoko will kick off their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.