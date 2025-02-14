Kotoko technical director Malik Jabir optimistic of great success despite recent setbacks

Asante Kotoko Technical Director, Malik Jabir, remains optimistic about the team's chances of success in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite the recent suspension of the league following the tragic incident in Nsoatre, Jabir is confident that his team can overcome the setback and emerge as champions.

"We have got to continue, put aside this and get our level again. The target is to win the league and nothing can stop us from winning it," Jabir said in an interview with Kessben FM.

"Our maker knows we are going to win the league but we just have to let him feel that we deserve it. We will make God feel we deserve the Premier League title."

Kotoko is currently second on the GPL standings with 34 points after 19 matches.

The team has halted all football-related activities as they seek justice for their devoted fan, Nana Pooley, who lost his life in the Nsoatre incident.