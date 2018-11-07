Kotoko to begin ten day training camping in Takoradi ahead of Confederation Cup

Asante Kotoko have arrived in the Western Regional capital, Takoradi, to begin a ten day camping ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The technical team and 30 players made the trip to Takoradi as they intensify preparations ahead of their Africa campaign.

The players comprised the 26 players who were registered for Africa and four others who are under observation by the coach.

According to CAF regulations, each participating club is supposed to register 30 players for the competition.

That means Kotoko still have four players to beef up their squad when the registration opens in the course of the campaign.

Kotoko, who are yet to know their first-round opponents, are expected to begin the African campaign on November 27 or 28.