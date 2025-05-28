Kotoko to decide Karim Zito’s future at the end of the season – Sarfo Duku

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, has hinted that the club will decide on the future of Karim Zito at the end of the season.

Zito, a former Black Satellites coach, was appointed as the interim trainer for the side after the club parted ways with Prosper Narteh Ogum midway through the second half of the season due to a poor run of form.

Since taking over the Reds, the veteran Ghanaian gaffer is yet to record a defeat.

With two games left to end the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, Duku says the club will decide on the future of Zito after the season.

“At the end of the season, we will do a proper assessment of their performance within this short period and take a decision that will be in the best interest of Kotoko and Ghana football," he told Citi Sports.

Kotoko, whose chances of winning the Premier League are now fading, will, however, take on Medeama SC in the Matchday 33 games on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium before wrapping up their campaign with an away trip to Vision FC.

Karim Zito will hope to lift a trophy when Asante Kotoko take on lower-tier side Golden Kick FC in the final of the MTN FA Cup on June 15 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.