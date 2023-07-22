GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kotoko to embark on recruitment of top targets - Otumfuo reveals

Published on: 22 July 2023
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of Asante Kotoko, has revealed the club's quest for revival.

Following an important meeting with supporters and former players at Manhyia Palace, it has been disclosed that Kotoko are set to embark on the recruitment of top targets.

During the meeting, where various pressing issues were discussed, including the club's financial challenges and lack of recent success, the Asantehene expressed his commitment to turning the club around.

With a focus on strengthening the squad, the recruitment of top targets is seen as a crucial step towards reviving the team's fortunes.

Kotoko, once a dominant force in African football, have faced difficulties in recent years, and the Asantehene's determination to rebuild the team has given fans hope for a brighter future.

The decision to pursue top targets in the upcoming transfer window signals the club's intent to compete at the highest level once again.

