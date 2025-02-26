Kotoko to face Eleven Wise in postponed FA Cup game on March 12

Asante Kotoko will face Sekondi Eleven Wise on March 12, 2025, in the postponed MTN FA Cup round of 16 clash.

The Porcupine Warriors' game against the lower-tier side was postponed following the passing of staunch supporter Nana Pooley.

The Reds suspended all first team football activities due to the tragic death of the fan after the game against Noatreman FC on February 2, 2025.

However, after three weeks of mourning and a series of meetings with the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana Police Service, the Kumasi-based club has resumed training.

The Reds announced on Monday the club is ready to resume football after the final funeral of Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

"The MTN FA Cup Round of 16 clash between Asante Kotoko and Sekondi Eleven Wise is set for Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at the Baba Yara Stadium!," confirmed the MTN FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League will resume on March 7, 2025, after a month suspension.