GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Kotoko to face Hearts of Oak in 2025 President’s Cup on July 6

Published on: 12 June 2025
Kotoko to face Hearts of Oak in 2025 President’s Cup on July 6

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will renew their historic rivalry in the 2025 President’s Cup, scheduled for Sunday, July 6.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) during a press briefing. The annual fixture is held in honour of the sitting President, with this year’s edition set to celebrate President John Dramani Mahama, who is serving his second term in office.

Fans will be granted free entry to the match, a gesture aimed at encouraging strong attendance and support for the domestic game.

 

Asante Kotoko remain the most successful club in the history of the competition, having won it eight times, although they suffered defeat in the 2024 edition against Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas.

Hearts of Oak follow closely with six titles and will be confident heading into the clash, having beaten Kotoko in their last two President’s Cup encounters.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more