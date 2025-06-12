Kotoko to face Hearts of Oak in 2025 President’s Cup on July 6

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will renew their historic rivalry in the 2025 President’s Cup, scheduled for Sunday, July 6.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) during a press briefing. The annual fixture is held in honour of the sitting President, with this year’s edition set to celebrate President John Dramani Mahama, who is serving his second term in office.

Fans will be granted free entry to the match, a gesture aimed at encouraging strong attendance and support for the domestic game.

We play Hearts of Oak in this year's President Cup to be played on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Entry to this game is free for all.

Asante Kotoko remain the most successful club in the history of the competition, having won it eight times, although they suffered defeat in the 2024 edition against Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas.

Hearts of Oak follow closely with six titles and will be confident heading into the clash, having beaten Kotoko in their last two President’s Cup encounters.