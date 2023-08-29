Kotoko to face PAC Academy and Asekem FC in pre-season friendlies on Wednesday

Asante Kotoko will continue their pre-season activities with a couple of high-profile friendly matches on Wednesday to keep them in shape for the upcoming season.

Prosper Ogums' men after last Sunday's matches will play PAC Academy at 9 am before facing Asekem FC at 3:30 p.m. Both matches will be held at the Dr K.K Sarpong Stadium in Beposo.

Asante Kotoko are set to intensify their pre-season activities with two high-profile friendly matches on Sunday, August 27.

The Porcupine Warriors engaged in two games on Sunday and are aiming to continue in that energy with more matches to keep them battle-ready for the 2023/24 season.

They played to a 1-1 draw against Kharis Academy before beating Cornerstone 5-1 in their second game. Braces from Kalo Ouattara and a trialist as well as one Shadrack Addo propelled the team to a resounding victory.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum will have the chance to assess player performance, pinpoint problem areas, and test out different tactical approaches during these games.

It will also provide recruits a chance to fit in nicely with the group while also learning the manager's technical and tactical directives.

As the new season approaches, the players would also take advantage of the chance to win over the coach as they all compete for different places.

No matter how the game turns out, Kotoko will focus on building a formidable, competitive team. More contests are expected so that the coaches may evaluate team dynamics, player performances, and the group's general fitness levels.