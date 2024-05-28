Kotoko to host Great Olympics at Dr Kwame Kyei Complex due to Baba Yara closure

Asante Kotoko welcome Great Olympics in their next game at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex during the Ghana Premier League Week 32 instead of the Baba Yara Stadium.

Originally scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the match has been moved due to the temporary closure of the stadium.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the venue change on Tuesday, citing the need to preserve the Baba Yara pitch for Ghana's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, set for Monday, June 10. The GFA's statement emphasised that this decision will allow the pitch managers ample time to further improve its quality ahead of the qualifier.

"The Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch will not be available for domestic competitions until after Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic. The decision is to give managers of the pitch ample time to further improve its quality ahead of the qualifier, scheduled for Monday, June 10," the GFA stated.

As a result, the match between Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics will now take place at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping that the change in venue does not impact their performance as they aim for victory in a bid to finish the season strongly.

Currently sitting in ninth place on the league table, the Porcupines are looking to build on their crucial victory over archrivals Hearts of Oak from the previous weekend. A win against Great Olympics would help them climb higher in the standings.

Great Olympics, on the other hand, are fighting to escape the relegation zone. A loss in this fixture would further deepen their woes, making this match a critical encounter for both teams.

Fans and players alike will be keen to see how Kotoko adapts to the new venue as they strive for a positive end to their league campaign.