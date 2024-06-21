Kotoko to loan out Yahaya Dawuni and Bernard Somuah for 2024/25 season

Kotoko are set to send out defender Yahaya Dawuni and winger Bernard Somuah on loan ahead of the new campaign as they prepare to bounce back from last season's disappointment.

Following an unimpressive run in the Ghana Premier League, the Porcupine Warriors are focusing on a major squad overhaul for the 2024/25 season.

The club has already parted ways with 18 players, including captain Danlad Ibrahim. The extensive clear-out is part of the club's strategy to rebuild and improve their performance in the upcoming season.

Yahaya Dawuni and Bernard Somuah have agreed to go on loan following a meeting with the club’s Interim Management Committee (IMC). The duo could be loaned to other Ghana Premier League sides as the new season approaches.

Dawuni, who joined Kotoko last summer from Division One League side Susubiribi, struggled to break into the first team and did not make any appearances for the club.

In contrast, 18-year-old Somuah, who joined in August 2023, made 16 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Kotoko's sixth-place finish in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season has prompted the club to take significant steps towards an improved performance.

With numerous departures, the Porcupine Warriors are expected to be very active in the transfer market to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.