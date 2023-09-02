Kotoko to lock horns with Future Stars on Sunday

Asante Kotoko are set to trade tackles with lower-tie side Future Stars on Sunday, September 3 as part of the pre-season activities.

The match will serve as their fifth pre-season match as they continue to intensify preparations for the upcoming season.

Prosper Narteh Ogum's team have played in four test matches so far, drawing 1-1 with Kharis SA, defeating Cornerstone 5-1, drawing against PAC Academy, and defeating Asekem FC.

They are set to continue their series of fixtures against Future Stars at the Nana Afrane Okese Park in Ejisu at 3 p.m

They are also expected to play promoted side Bofoakwa Tano on Wednesday in Sunyani before wrapping up their pre-season campaign against Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman on September 10, 2023, to ensure making amends for crucial setbacks from last season as well as keeping all players including new signings match-fit for the long season ahead.

The friendly matches are also expected to help coach Prosper Narteh Ogum make vital decisions ahead of the season in terms of first-team selection as well as practice a variety of tactics to build telepathy among the team.

As they get ready to play Heart of Lions in their season-opening match at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, September 17, Kotoko, who placed fourth last year behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United, are hoping to improve on their performance in the next campaign.