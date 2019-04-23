Kotoko to petition Sports Minister over $4000 fine by CAF as they want NSA to pay fine

Information gathered by Finder Sports indicates that Asante Kotoko will send a petition to the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture over the fine imposed on them by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the poor state of seats at the dug-out during their Confederation Cup campaign.

Kotoko want managers of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the National Sports Authority (NSA) to pay the fine as they are in charge of maintaining the facility.

The Baba Yara stadium is government-owned which Kotoko pay user-facility fees to have their home games honoured there.

According to our source, Asante Kotoko have contacted the NSA over the issue and they are unwilling to take up the cost thus the Porcupine Warriors have resolved to petition the Sports Minister and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture later this week.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors were also fined for crowd disturbances in their game against Al-Hilal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Their supporters threw missiles onto the field in the said match after the referee failed to award a penalty to Emmanuel Gyamfi which agitated the supporters. They were charged $5,000 for that misconduct and their fines now sum up to $9,000.

Asante Kotoko after qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup earned $275,000 as prize money. But certain deductions such as cost of TV technical cost, marketing technical cost and fines will see the said amount reduced.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom/twitter @herbertgh