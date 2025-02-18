Kotoko to resume training amid push for justice over fan's tragic death

Asante Kotoko are set to resume training as preparations for the Ghana Premier League’s return gather momentum.

The league was suspended following concerns over hooliganism, with Kotoko and rivals Hearts of Oak leading calls for stricter measures to curb violence in football.

In a statement, the club reiterated its deep pain over the tragic death of their supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley, and reaffirmed its commitment to seeking justice.

“The wounds from that dark day have not healed, and our resolve for justice remains as strong as ever,” the club said.

Kotoko confirmed that after consultations with their medical department, the team will return to training to maintain the players' physical and mental well-being. However, the club insisted that this decision does not mean they will take part in competitive matches until meaningful action is taken to address security concerns in the league.

"Our position remains unchanged; we will not compete in any official matches until meaningful and decisive actions are taken to secure justice and protect the future of our game," the statement added.

The club have been in discussions with key government officials, including Minister of Sports Kofi Adams, Minister of Interior Muntaka Mubarak, and Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. These engagements, Kotoko said, have assured them that efforts are being made to apprehend those responsible for Pooley’s murder.

Kotoko urged the Attorney General’s department to expedite legal processes, emphasizing that “justice delayed is justice denied.”

The club concluded by reaffirming its commitment to ensuring such incidents never happen again, vowing to honour the memory of their fallen supporter.