Kotoko unveil Brazilian forward Matheus De Souza before Kotoku Royals clash

Asante Kotoko have unveiled new forward Matheus Medeiros De Souza.

The Brazilian was introduced to the fans before Asante Kotoko hosted Kotoku Royals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. A game the Porcupine Warriors win 5-1.

The 26-year-old signed a six-month deal to join the Porcupine Warriors, with an option of a year extension.

"Matheus Medieros De Souza has joined Asante Kotoko for a six month deal with a plus one-year option to extend. The enterprising left footed forward is expected to boost our striking department in our quest to achieve our season target, with goals and assists which are his trademarks," wrote Asante Kotoko.

De Souza becomes Kotoko's second signing of the transfer window, following the arrival of former Medeama SC midfielder Rashid Nortey.

The Brazilian last played for the South Korean outfit Paju Citizen in the K3 League.

He becomes the third Brazilian to play for the Reds in recent times, with Michael Vinicius and Fabio Gama the last two from the South American country to play for the Kumasi-based club.

De Souza previously played for Romanian club SCA Steaua and Iguatu in Brazil.